Flounders in the Thorofare

By Scott Lenox

Today was a beautiful warm, sunny day, but man did the wind blow up this afternoon. I had some work to catch up on this am and the plan was to fuel up the Fish in OC skiff and do a little flounder / rock fishing, but when the wind started to crank out of the southwest I almost canned the idea. I’m reel glad I didn’t.

I hit the Thorofare this afternoon and caught the last of the incoming tide and since the wind was out of the south it made for a pretty fast drift. I was still able to hold bottom with 2 ounces of lead so I tied a couple of Deadly Doubles on and gave it a shot. I was pleasantly surprised by my first flounder bite of the season here in Ocean City (caught a few last week in Wachapreague) and it ended up being a nice keeper at 17 1/2″. The first fish ate the pink Deadly Double baited with a 4″ pink Gulp swimming mullet and was in 8′ of water. I caught three more throwbacks from between 15″ and just under 16 1/2″ and all of them were on the chartreuse Deadly Double baited with white Gulp. The water temp was 55 degrees where I was fishing and I even missed another bite while the rod was in the rod holder. It was certainly an encouraging trip so I’ll be heading back out there over the next several weeks looking for more.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a nice day for his anglers once again today and Sully here landed a big old 17 pound fish that was released on the way to his crew hitting a limit in just 40 minutes.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters hung a little closer to the beach today, but he was still able to put his crew on a limit of tautog in a short amount of time.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reported in that Spring has sprung and fishing is great down south as well. Virginia barrier islands are producing flounder and some big black drum over the past couple of days.