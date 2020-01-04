Fog Tog

By Scott Lenox

Posted on January 4th, 2020

Pretty crappy day overall in and around town today with intermittent rain and fog, but the wind did lay down a little making it not as bad as it could have been.  It gave Captain Kane Bounds an opportunity to get out to the fishing grounds and put some tautog in the box.

Captain Kane reported a wet, foggy day, but with a decent tog chew.  John Johansen caught and released a 10.6 and a 12 pound tautog and Mark Levingrad caught and released a nice 10 pounder.  The 6 man charter also boxed a limit of fat fish.

