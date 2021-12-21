By Scott Lenox

A much colder start to today compared to what we saw late last week with lows dipping into the 20s this morning. The wind was a little crisp, but the forecast was for it to lay down, which it did, and it turned into a pretty nice fishable day.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is on fire so far this winter and today was sea bass boat limit #15 in a row

No spectacular sunrise this morning. We paddled up into the wind and dropped reef blocks at Sue Fosters Reef before taking final measure of today’s suite of forecasts.

One forecast had steadily diminishing N wind coming calm in early afternoon.

The other? “Yur outa ya head skippa! Go Home!”

But I’d already seen the wind fall out just in the short jog up the beach. There was variability tending toward decline in actual conditions. Even after only a few minutes wave height decreased significantly.

Unfortunately winds didn’t stay down right away, but I thought it an omen. We pressed on.

And on.

Found a red hot bite. While Vic, young Tyler and I nicked away at keepers, our other fares fared fairly worse.

Up anchor.

Down anchor.

Yeah, naw mate.

Up anchor.

Now Rocky Raccoon is stuck in my head – will my ‘14 boat limits in a row’ streak not withstand this tiny light rail of so pitifully few clients?

Down anchor.. They’re hollering before I can get out of the wheelhouse.

Last spot started strong, finished strong.

No immediate need of Guidion’s Bible this day. Sea bass boat limit #15 is on ice.

Young Mr. Tyler of Deale MD. was our guest reef builder(w/Grandad George), first limit, & biggest sea bass.

Pretty hot hand.

Hope he’s as lucky come Christmas morning..

Cheers

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in tautog mode today and even though his crew needed over a pound of lead to hold bottom they had 18 keeper tog up to 13 pounds, three sea bass and even a flounder.

Bryan Mindte of Sunset Provisions had his son and favorite fishing buddy Caleb on board today for some catch and release rockfish at the route 90 bridge. The guys caught several fish up to 23″.



Taylor Bakke fished the Verrazano bridge last night in his kayak and caught and released this 25” rockfish.