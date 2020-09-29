By Scott Lenox

We had nice weather and good fishing for those that went today, but tomorrow we’re looking at some wind and some rain. Most that were booked or planning on fishing tomorrow have already canceled and Wednesday’s weather doesn’t look much better. Thankfully the weather toward the weekend looks good and fishing should be for a while.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a terrific day in the canyon for his crew and put them on a nice swordfish and 50 mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star will leave you at the dock if you’re late for the boat…..so this morning he almost left himself.

“Hey Capt, you awake?”

Yeah no. Wasn’t. Not the phone call I want first thing.

I grabbed a box of squid and a cup of coffee, arrived 5 minutes after sailing time and tied her loose. Clients had all been a half hour early..

Oyyyyy!

Found a calm sea and Chris calls, “Your headlights are on.”

“They can’t be on unless the truck’s running.”

Oh man.. Yup. I’d loaded my sorry butt on the boat so fast I’d left my truck running.

Only one thing to do – go box up some sea bass.

Did.

Dropped blocks at Capt Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef and kept going.

Found sea bass chewing hard – one stop shopping.

Boxed everyone out on sea bass, even the client sound asleep on the bench limited. My crew kept theirs too. We’ll use those fish to “pay the rent” where the O’Boyles allow us to store reef blocks.

Mark Ozolins of Lutherville MD bagged out first while Rocky White of Baltimore pocketed everyone’s pool money with our one and only flounder.

Pretty good fishing—doubles on a single jig good. Hope I’ll be forgiven my tardiness..

Laying in tomorrow for wind/rain. Do some maintenance. Fishing everyday possible.

New Reservation line 443-235-5577..

Cheers,

Monty

On the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak anglers had a great day with a bunch of sea bass and one lady angler had a nice triggerfish and pooped.

This crew had a nice day on board the Ocean City Girl with Captain Jeff Stewart when they had a limit of sea bass in just two hours.

Anglers on the Fish Bound with Captain Kane Bounds and mate Kevin Twilley have been enjoying some great bottom fishing that includes sea bass, flounder, tautog and even some big black drum.