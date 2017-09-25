Found Some Nice Tunas

It was a little overcast today and temps were higher than they should be right now, but all in all it was another nice fall day. The wind looks to pick up tomorrow again as hurricane Maria makes her way by tomorrow into Wednesday and it looks like the ocean gets closed for business again for a few days. A few boats in the offshore fleet were able to get out today before the blow and some of them had really good days.

Mike Bostic and his crew had a great day with Captain Mark Hoos and mate Mark Stephens on the charter boat MARLI. They boxed five big yellowfin tuna and six long fin tuna. The timing stinks with a hurricane going by, but hopefully this is a good sign of things to come.

Dean Prager and his party fished on board the Restless Lady today with Captain Todd Kurtz and had a killer day in the Baltimore Canyon. Captain Todd was able to find a couple of mahi, a long fin albacore and some nice yellowfin tuna including a fat 76 pounder.

There was some decent fishing in the Ocean City inlet this afternoon for triggerfish, red drum and sheepshead. Chris Shamblin fished the north jetty from shore and landed this big 24.5″ sheep on a dropper tipped with a live sand flea.

Fish in OC and Hooked on OC are teaming up to bring you the first ever Ocean City Inshore Classic. This is a 32 hour inshore fishing tournament with rockfish, flounder, tautog and open categories. You can see some of the details and rules on our tournament page here…..FishinOC.com/inshoreclassic

