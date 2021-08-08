Four Checks Well Over $1 Million Dollars Each

Posted on August 7th, 2021
I just got back from the award ceremony for the 48th Annual White Marlin Open and it was a very impressive event and the money that was paid out was pretty unbelievable. There were four winners in this year’s White Marlin Open that received checks for over $1 Million Dollars each including one winner that received a check for over $3 Million!!
Seven. 1st Place Tuna. $1,251,230
Seven. 1st Place Blue Marlin. $1,107,260
Fender Bender. 2nd Place White Marlin. $1,980,910
Sushi. 1st Place White Marlin. $3,238,160
Congratulations to all of the winner and to the Motsko family for putting on such an amazing event. I’m glad and proud to be a part of it in some way!
Today was the 14th Annual Ocean Pines Flounder Tournament and there were some very nice fish caught. There were a record 290 anglers and the winners received over $7,000 in payouts. Congratulations to the winners!!
3rd Place. Thomas Dewes 21.5″. 4.64 Pounds. $1,416
2nd Place. Jason Hanshew. 22 5/8″. 4.31 Pounds $1,746
1st Place. Brandon Miller. 25.25″. 7.1 Pounds. $4,000
Found calm seas & an artistic majesty painted upon eastern skies while clearing the inlet this morning. A bit late for a ‘sun up’ snap; was visually gripping nonetheless ..and a precursor to afternoon downpours.
Dropped 5 markers for reef sponsors – polyballs we’ve found over the years weighted with reef blocks on hemp rope to mark the outside boundaries of a reef. August is when our newest users venture furthest. Any mahi found using these markers should be considered unauthorized and be removed.
Sea bass acted summer-like, August-like really, before coming on a bit better later in the day.
Kephart Pryor from Edgewood boxed the first limit. Nico & Sam would follow. Zig and a few others got hung at 14 and were glad of it. Mate Vic thinks there were at least 4 other sea bass that would have won the pool ..but you gotta play to win — Sam S from Dover pocketed the cash.
Weather was finest kind until the rains came. Nice fishing for those who worked em.
Cheers