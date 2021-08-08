Four Checks Well Over $1 Million Dollars Each

  Fishing in Ocean City MD
By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 7th, 2021

I just got back from the award ceremony for the 48th Annual White Marlin Open and it was a very impressive event and the money that was paid out was pretty unbelievable.  There were four winners in this year’s White Marlin Open that received checks for over $1 Million Dollars each including one winner that received a check for over $3 Million!!

Seven.    1st Place Tuna.    $1,251,230

Seven.    1st Place Blue Marlin.    $1,107,260

Fender Bender.    2nd Place White Marlin.    $1,980,910

Sushi.    1st Place White Marlin.    $3,238,160

Congratulations to all of the winner and to the Motsko family for putting on such an amazing event.  I’m glad and proud to be a part of it in some way!

Today was the 14th Annual Ocean Pines Flounder Tournament and there were some very nice fish caught.  There were a record 290 anglers and the winners received over $7,000 in payouts.   Congratulations to the winners!!

3rd Place.    Thomas Dewes   21.5″.   4.64 Pounds.    $1,416

2nd Place.    Jason Hanshew.    22 5/8″.    4.31 Pounds     $1,746

1st Place.    Brandon Miller.    25.25″.    7.1 Pounds.    $4,000

Andy Miller, Mike Dzurnak, Frank Biesecker, Tom Dewees, Lance Biesecker and Damian Priznar had a great time fishing the OP Flounder Tournament today and Tom’s fish won 3rd place.
Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice day today with three keeper flounder.  One of which just missed the money in the OP Flounder Tournament.
Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found some keeper flounder for his anglers on this morning’s trip as well.
Randy Swain Sr., Randy Swain Jr., Louden Swain, John Sunner, Russ Coward and Nathan Manfiafico had a limit of flounder up to 6.25 pounds over ocean structure today.
Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been having some success on his ocean trips catching flounder, sea bass, mahi, tilefish and more.
Captain Walt Hammond put his anglers on the Judith M on some nice fishing with triggerfish, flounder and sea bass going in coolers.
Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported flat calm seas today with plenty of fish around the rail.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported good fishing and calm seas on today’s trip.

Found calm seas & an artistic majesty painted upon eastern skies while clearing the inlet this morning. A bit late for a ‘sun up’ snap; was visually gripping nonetheless  ..and a precursor to afternoon downpours. 

Dropped 5 markers for reef sponsors – polyballs we’ve found over the years weighted with reef blocks on hemp rope to mark the outside boundaries of a reef. August is when our newest users venture furthest. Any mahi found using these markers should be considered unauthorized and be removed. 

Sea bass acted summer-like, August-like really, before coming on a bit better later in the day.  

Kephart Pryor from Edgewood boxed the first limit. Nico & Sam would follow. Zig and a few others got hung at 14 and were glad of it. Mate Vic thinks there were at least 4 other sea bass that would have won the pool ..but you gotta play to win — Sam S from Dover pocketed the cash. 

Weather was finest kind until the rains came. Nice fishing for those who worked em. 

Cheers

