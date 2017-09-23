By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

“We are full of pleasure from fishing” is a direct quote from Yaroslav’s Ukrainian crew that fished on board the Restless Lady with Captain Todd Kurtz today. Yeah, it’s broken English, but you get the point. These guys drove down from Connecticut this morning, got to the dock at 1 AM, slept in the car and got on the boat at 4 AM for the trip…..and had an absolutely awesome time. They had a decent day. They bailed a box full of mahi and landed a nice 45 pound wahoo, but the overall experience is something that they will never forget. I hear similar stories from folks all winter long that live in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and other places that choose Ocean City as their fishing destination and even though lots of them are blue collar workers, they make this trip happen anyway they can. Some of us that live here lose sight of the fact that many of the visitors that come to fish with us every year make lots of sacrifices and save up for months to make their dream of fishing offshore a reality. If these visitors like Yaroslav and his crew get to put some fish in the box it makes all the sacrifices and hard earned money spent worth while. I try to keep things like this in perspective and it’s one of the reasons that I love what I do. I’m flattered that Yaroslav and thousands of other anglers choose to Fish in OC.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tide Charters had an inshore shark trip this morning where he put his anglers on a thresher shark just five miles off the beach. After a short fight the fish was released unharmed.

There have been a bunch of sheepshead being caught in the inlet lately and today Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found them again. Captain Jason put one crew on five nice sheepshead in the inlet this afternoon and put Hugh Cropper on a fat sheepshead.

Captain Jason said it was a good day on the bay even though there were a bunch of boats. He put his anglers on a couple of keeper flounder fishing the bay north of the route 50 bridge this morning.

Flounder fishing in the bay this morning was really, really good. There weren’t a ton of keeper fish caught, but there were a lot of fish caught. The Bay Bee out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had one keeper and released another 60 fish on this mornings trip. Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga released a ton of shorts too and put these two keepers in the box.

Captain Marc Spagnola was back on the water this afternoon after a few days off. He went right back where he left off and put his crew on some good action for cow nosed and souther rays in the south bay. Captain Marc had a late cancellation is open tomorrow for the beautiful forecast. You can find him with our inshore fleet at FishinOC.com/inshorecharters

