(Future) Tautog, Sea Bass and Flounder

Posted on November 30th, 2020
Our run of awesome weather ran out last night and as expected today was a total washout. The rain came down hard several times today and the wind blew my snowman over so I’m certain no one was fishing today. Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound smoked some tautog over the weekend though, and today Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did some more great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation.
Captain Kane of Fish Bound had some reely good tautog fishermen on board this weekend and they laid the smack down on some very, very nice fish. Captain Kane reported limits of tog for anyone that wanted one and 17 fish over 10 pounds. The two biggest white chins were 17.3 and 18 pounds.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star does incredible work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation, but he also needs some help. Captain Monty and volunteers do the heavy lifting and all we need to do is donate and/or buy raffle tickets at www.ocreefs.org
Sinking it whole would certainly build reef. Cutting slots or holes in her sides and in the vast ‘hopper’ section will make the interior of the barge flow with water — fish will use it, mussels et al too.
Corals? No.
They need sunlight. I’ve yet to see star coral or sea whip in an interior space.
I’d also like to get numerous truckloads of concrete in the Barge’s cargo hopper.. Boy would I. That added rugosity would really up the reef’s production.
Will try!
Cheers!