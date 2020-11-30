(Future) Tautog, Sea Bass and Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Our run of awesome weather ran out last night and as expected today was a total washout. The rain came down hard several times today and the wind blew my snowman over so I’m certain no one was fishing today. Captain Kane Bounds of Fish Bound smoked some tautog over the weekend though, and today Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star did some more great work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation.

Captain Kane of Fish Bound had some reely good tautog fishermen on board this weekend and they laid the smack down on some very, very nice fish. Captain Kane reported limits of tog for anyone that wanted one and 17 fish over 10 pounds. The two biggest white chins were 17.3 and 18 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star does incredible work for the Ocean City Reef Foundation, but he also needs some help. Captain Monty and volunteers do the heavy lifting and all we need to do is donate and/or buy raffle tickets at www.ocreefs.org

Danny & I drove over to the McLean yard in Baltimore today to scope out the barge, drop off some OCRF swag, and try to get them to tackle the job of prepping it as a reef. While I wish I’d started that part of the project sooner, I wasn’t at all sure I could raise the money. Still ain’t! But we’re in striking distance!

Sinking it whole would certainly build reef. Cutting slots or holes in her sides and in the vast ‘hopper’ section will make the interior of the barge flow with water — fish will use it, mussels et al too.

Corals? No.

They need sunlight. I’ve yet to see star coral or sea whip in an interior space.

I’d also like to get numerous truckloads of concrete in the Barge’s cargo hopper.. Boy would I. That added rugosity would really up the reef’s production.

We also saw what might become our next project – certainly somewhere in line. It’s a smallish tug of 40/45 feet. Maybe they’ll put THAT in the Barge’s hopper! Boy would we have to hustle if that comes to be. Lot of prep in a barge – especially oil & fuel..



Will try! The raffle is helping to get us there. Sure could use a few champions out there selling raffle tickets! OCRF’s 2020 Benelli Raffle features a Benelli M-2 from their Performance Shop in 12ga -or- $1,000.00 Cash.. Drawing January 1, 2021.. – we’ll (eh, Courtney) will fill in your name and take a pic of the stubs to email you. Tix are one for $10 – six for $50 – fourteen for $100.. Tickets also available at Atlantic Tackle, AllTackle WOC, Optical Galleria, on my boat, & at Raceway Citgo with more locations soon. Cheers! Monty For the first time ever supporters can buy tix online at ocreefs.org The McLean yard is a busy place with multi-multi million dollar contracts to attend. Not sure I’ll get their attention with a couple grand!Will try!