Glad To Be Back Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all you Irish and wannabe Irish! Today was a great day for me as I got to put the Fish in OC skiff in the water so now I am ready to try for some rockfish and that elusive first flounder of the season. Water temps on the bay today were around 45 degrees at high tide so it should only be another week or two before we see that first flounder. There are already a few rockfish and tautog in the bay and more fish will be moving in as water temperatures continue to rise.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound was back on the ocean the past few days and persisted enough to find some tautog chewing. Conditions weren’t the greatest, but yesterday Captain Kane and anchorman mate Kevin Twilley put Jeff Rocko and his group on a nice catch of fish and today Chan and his crew boxed up a beautiful catch of tasty tautog. The tautog fleet should be going on a more regular basis as water temps increase and more fish should be caught in the bay as well.

Speaking of bay tautog, I saw my first the other day when Donny Post sent me this picture of a fish that he caught on a fresh clam bait while fishing the rocks off of Martha’s Landing. It didn’t make the minimum length of 16″, but was Donny’s first tog of the season and the first one that I’ve seen from the bay this year.

Matt down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reported that Ethan headed out before work and had a great catch of “black perch” on bloodworms while fishing the Pocomoke River. Yes, he was on time for work.