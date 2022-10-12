Good Bite Once Again Today

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for some “sucky” products at Sunset Provisions!

We had another beautiful fall day today with warm temps, sunny skies and little to no wind most of the day. It was a great day to get on the water, especially with fewer crowds around. Looks like we’ve got another nice day on tap tomorrow before some weather moved in for Thursday.

It was another great day of fishing for the crew of the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm. Fishing was good for sea bass with a few flounder mixed in as well. Flounder fishing in the ocean should get better over the next several days as the bottom settles down after Ian.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw some decent fishing for most today with sea bass and a few flounder.

Dawn broke crisp into a cloudless sky. Light west winds, no swell – just as nice a day as you could imagine.

Ivanna & Mary gave our reef blocks a push. They landed inside Tyler Long’s Memorial Reef – a barge we sank in late May.

I was absolutely dumbfounded to see that 120 foot barge had moved about 20 feet from Ian’s swell. When a reef is fairly new, before they’ve “sanded in,” is when they’re most susceptible to storm swell movement. That’s why I leave those giant anchors in place for years.

Florida once had a 350 foot ship move a half mile in a hurricane. Divers followed the trail to locate it. It’s just astounding how much wave energy transfers deep.

I’ll get a better look at Tyler’s soon. Safe to say this was good movement for our reef program – scootched it just a little closer to another piece nearby.

Promise this, and it will be after I’ve checked out, but one day that reef group is going to be amazingly toggy – I mean a seriously great piece of tog habitat.

Anyway, as ever, we dropped blocks and kept going. Nicked a few cbass on my first stop. Decided to head on off further. I actually thought we might limit some clients out at the second spot.

That’s when old man Murphy, of Murphy’s Law – the guy in charge of toast landing jelly side down; that’s when he stepped in…

Oyyyyy!

Fishing, especially sea bass fishing, should not be tough this time of year. Smalls? Yes. They begin moving offshore in fall as all sea bass will. Sometimes there can be a lot of weeding, but clients get it done.

Today?

Well, I did have some anglers in double digits. Chris only lacked another keeper double for a limit.

Almost everyone had fish for dinner ..but I also had two guys who did not. Keeper skunked!

Dang!

Left early. Got home an hour+ late. Eleven hours.. Didn’t help those guys.

It happened though. I’m going to report it. This is fishing..

Just a handful of flounder today too. No relief there.

And I thought it would be cotton candy..

Tomorrow is another day.

Soon be announcing trips through the weekend in my fish report.

Cheers

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found four keeper flounder in the east channel on the change of the tide this afternoon.

Check out my YouTube vid with some “dredging” at the route 50 bridge!