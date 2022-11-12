Good Bite Yesterday

By Scott Lenox

There’s not a ton of fishing action taking place with the weather, especially during the week. We’ll still have our weather windows over the next several weeks, but they are going to be fewer and fewer as we move further into the fall. Don’t forget, Maryland sea bass season ends on December 11 this year so if you’re looking to get out you’re going to want to book soon.

Speaking of sea bass, Captain Kevin Twille of the team Fish Bound had an awesome day yesterday with Randy Swain and his crew. The group had a limit of sea bass and also caught six flounder up to an impressive 7 pounds.

Check out our YouTube for some great jetty and bridge fishing action!!