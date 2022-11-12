Good Bite Yesterday

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Good Bite Yesterday

By Scott Lenox

Good Bite Yesterday

Posted on November 11th, 2022

There’s not a ton of fishing action taking place with the weather, especially during the week.  We’ll still have our weather windows over the next several weeks, but they are going to be fewer and fewer as we move further into the fall.  Don’t forget, Maryland sea bass season ends on December 11 this year so if you’re looking to get out you’re going to want to book soon.

Speaking of sea bass, Captain Kevin Twille of the team Fish Bound had an awesome day yesterday with Randy Swain and his crew.  The group had a limit of sea bass and also caught six flounder up to an impressive 7 pounds.

Check out our YouTube for some great jetty and bridge fishing action!!

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

ocean city's #1 choice for custom rods JP Rods

Daily Angle

November 11, 2022
Good Bite Yesterday
Good Bite Yesterday

There’s not a ton of fishing action taking place with the weather, especially during the week.  We’ll still have our weather windows over the next several weeks, but they are going to be fewer and fewer… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

quiet storm proud sponsor of the White Marlin Open

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information