Good Fishing and Awesome Fall Temperatures

By Scott Lenox

The ocean was a little turbulent today, but sky conditions and temperatures were just where lots of folks like them. There weren’t as many boats out in the canyons today thanks to the rougher conditions, but there were still some tunas caught and ocean bottom fishing was bumpy, but productive.

The crew of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a stupendous day of offshore fishing today with a dock load of nice yellowfin tuna.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day offshore today as well that resulted in three yellowfin tuna and some mahi.

Ocean bottom fishing for the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak was challenging today in the rough sea conditions, but he was still able to put his anglers on good sea bass fishing and some flounder up to 5 pounds.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had another nice day of fishing Ocean City’s inlet and back bays putting his group on some very nice weakfish and a keeper flounder.

Mike Monteleone and Tim Ortel fished the Jackpot and caught their limit of flounder before 10 am this morning.

Kern Ducote used Gulp shrimp in the West and East channels to catch his limit of flounder on the end of the outgoing tide.