Good Fishing….And I’ve Left

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I’ve made it to Seattle, Washington and now I’m waiting to connect to our final destination in Fairbanks, Alaska so I’m taking a few minutes to post some of the reports that I got while I was over the Rocky Mountains. I thought fishing was good based on my earlier reports, but it looks like it was even better than that.

Captain Steve Moore of the Stalker had a great day out in the canyons today and lined the dock with a bunch of nice yellowfin tuna on return to the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Mark Hoos added to the tuna numbers for the MARLI today when he steered Dave Kaplan and his crew to a limit of yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters is usually just offshore catching sea bass or sharks, but today it was 17 yellowfin tuna and bonus mahi in the Baltimore canyon.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a couple of productive trips today. First it was six keeper flounder, but only five made the photo after one was inadvertently released at the cleaning table…..and this afternoon it was some good shooting for cow nosed rays when the bows came out.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters added to his flounder tally today when he fished this afternoon and put a few more keepers in the box. Captain Jason reported clean water and lots of bait which helped improve the bite.