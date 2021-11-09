Good Fishing at The Oceanic Pier

By Scott Lenox

Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from Great Exuma, Bahamas as Kristen and I start our vacation before we come back and get busy publishing Fish in OC magazine for 2022. More on this trip later in the week.

There’s not a whole lot going on back home in OC, but I did get a few texts with some nice fish. Bob Haltmeier of the pier said Chrissy caught three nice keeper tautog from the pier this morning and yesterday he had a nice slot red drum that went home in the cooler.