Good Fishing at The Oceanic Pier

By Scott Lenox

Posted on November 8th, 2021

Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from Great Exuma, Bahamas as Kristen and I start our vacation before we come back and get busy publishing Fish in OC magazine for 2022.  More on this trip later in the week.

There’s not a whole lot going on back home in OC, but I did get a few texts with some nice fish.  Bob Haltmeier of the pier said Chrissy caught three nice keeper tautog from the pier this morning and yesterday he had a nice slot red drum that went home in the cooler.

