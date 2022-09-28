Good Fishing Before Ian’s Blow

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with the new MD state record longfin tuna!

Hurricane Ian has made landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida and is doing some very serious damage as he crawls across the state. Say a prayer for the residents of Florida and anyone in hurricane Ian’s path as this major storm moves through the southern states and into our area this weekend.

The ocean looks to be closed until sometime next week as hurricane Ian approaches and then moves by, and this weekend it looks like bay fishing will most likely be out of the question as well. The forecast for this weekend is for Ian to be a depression by the time he arrives in our region, but he will still hold very strong winds and heavy rain. Our area looks to see wind of 25-35 mph with stronger gusts, heavy rain for several days and the potential for coastal flooding. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things.

We’ve had some very good fishing over the past few days both in the ocean and in the back bays as water temperatures cool and some species become more active. Flounder fishing in the ocean has been good and Captain Kane Bounds and Captain Kevin Twilley of the Fish Bound have been taking full advantage of it. The dynamic duo is limiting out on flounder most days, its just a matter of how long it takes.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler enjoyed some good flounder fishing on today’s trip as well with several nice fish coming aboard and some limits of four fish per person for some.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had good fishing on today’s trip as well even though he got off to a later start.

Departed this day at the break of, I don’t know, the brunch buffet? Sun was just rising in western California I suppose. Wind forecast pretty gusty in the AM but calm as could be in the afternoon m, I’d held off until 9:45 to get underway and added hours on the backside.

Paddled out to Sue’s Reef where Sarah, from the booming metropolis of Greenbackville, pushed today’s twenty reef blocks over the rail at Sue’s Block Drop. We then pressed on a good ways more.

Wind was still modestly brisk as we began fishing. I thought it best to anchor. Soon, however, the forecast began to bear out; wind fell, just a bit at a time, before completely dying off around 2.

Dogone if flounder/fluke weren’t chewing. Jigmaster Tom, Flounder George & another sharpie, Kephart, we’re all limited on fluke just two hours into the trip. Nice to know the rent will get paid with a few extra.

When the wind died, however, so did the best of the bite!

Rats!

But it was still a pick..

Lot of nice fluke. Some decent sea bass dinners too.

Look to revisit the fishing in about a week?

Oyyyyy…

Dern sure our troubles pale in comparison to where Ian is going to slowly demolish many people’s dreams, but it will be a pain in the neck regardless.

Am working on a major Fish Report using brand new reef information from Chesapeake Bay.

We have squandered a century since Reginald Truitt (founder Chesapeake Biological Laboratory) suggested in 1920/21 that watermen creat “giant concrete brood stock preserves” for oysters..

Instead, we allowed the ocean to turn green.

Time to turn it blue.

We know how.

And now we know more.

Cheers

Monty

Eric Yuman landed this nice 21.5″ flounder while fishing the OC inlet this afternoon.



Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a fun night at the route 50 bridge catching a limit of bluefish.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has gotten in some good trips before the weather comes. This night it was gar, snakehead and big catfish.

Hit the vid to see how to make your own rope handled bucket