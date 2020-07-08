Good Fishing Despite the Rain

By Scott Lenox

T Minus three days until the Ocean City Tuna Tournament!

Man did it rain this morning!!! I just had to look up how to spell torrential because that’s the best word I could think of to describe it. It’s been several years since I’ve seen it rain that hard and that is no joke. Thankfully the wind wasn’t terrible so it was still an ok day to go fishing, especially if you waited out or avoided the storms.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a terrific day in the ocean today putting his anglers on some good fishing for bluefish and tuna. Captain Joe ended the day with four “chopper” sized bluefish and seven yellowfin tuna.

Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was able to put these guys on a couple of nice yellowfin while trolling offshore today.

Brendan Hanley of Pure Lure Reel Fishing Gear fished with Scot Wells, Russell Armstron, ZEB Zebley and Captain Kevin McCabe of the private boat Double Trouble and boxed a couple of keeper yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an ocean bottom fishing trip today that produced a pile of keeper sea bass and two keeper flounder.

The ocean going party boats were able to avoid the rain for most of the day and there was a steady flow of sea bass for their happy customers. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a slow start, but a steady bite after a while.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star wished for the rain to go, go away…and it did.

Rain Rain, go Away..

And it did.

With rain all around us on radar and downpours ashore, Parker Construction out of Millsboro enjoyed rain-free fishing throughout their day. Even saw some limits of sea bass.

Early on young Miss Kendall could see we needed help with blocks; did a fine job adding to a reef. Maybe she should go on other boats around town—show em how it’s done. Build a heck of a lot more reef if we went through a tractor trailer load every week instead of every 7.

Does reef building work? Well, Alabama has the shortest coastline in the Gulf; yet owing only their early and consistent efforts at reef construction they have the largest red snapper quota among Gulf States. In Alabama charter/party are required to build reef every year. An airplane crashed off their coast in 1954 (as memory serves) locals soon began catching red snapper on it and pursued the notion: more habitat, more fish. Today their “Roads to Reef” program is fantastically successful.

Everything we’ve ever built off Maryland is holding fish of some sort – fish that are spawning.

I’ve no doubt: reef building works.

Ahh, Fishing..

Adm. Jimmy Parker shows off a dern fine pair of sea bass as does Alfred Marshal who caught today’s first keepers in grand style.

Brandon Parker took everyone’s pool money. Jamie Parker, Kaden Hickman, Tracie Conklin, Dave Townsend, Daniel Johnson, & Kinsley Parker all jumped in the group shot.

Bay fishing was good again today for Captain Jason Mumford and his anglers on Lucky Break. Captain Jason waited out the rain and the flounder were still there and in grave danger.

Rusell Markel caught and released this 16″ rockfish while surf fishing on the beach at 131st street.