Good Fishing For Few That Went

By Scott Lenox

Posted on July 18th, 2022

It was a windy one today folks.  It wasn’t a heavily fished day on the bay, and it was less busy on the ocean.  There has been a pretty good chunk bite for tunas on the lumps, especially if you get there early, and today Boss Hogg got on them.

Captain Brian Porter is having a good tuna year so far and today he added to his total yearly catch by throwing a nice pile of yellowfin on the dock at Sunset Marina.

Captain Shawn Gibson got a couple of bites today and put a few fish in the boat for his crew in a sporty sea.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his shooters on the meat on his most recent trip.

