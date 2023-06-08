Good Fishing In The Smoke

By Scott Lenox

We had another day of great weather, but unfortunately it was literally overshadowed by the hazy smoke that has entered our area and other areas from the Canadian wildfires. The range of the smoke even stretches out into the ocean where Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported you could see and smell it. Hopefully it clears in the near future and hopefully the source is extinguished sooner than later and our neighbors to the north are all safe.

Despite the hazy conditions we saw some another day of flat seas and good fishing for those that got to go. Captain Chris on the Angler reported a pick through of shorts, but plenty of keeper sea bass along with some flounder and triggerfish.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day of tuna fishing with some nice yellowfin for the fish cleaners at Sunset Marina. If you’re looking to get in on some of the tuna action, Spring Mix II is looking for some anglers for a make up trip on Saturday. Look him up with others here on our site under Offshore / Charer Boats

Fishing in the back bay was good today as well as Big Bird Cropper, Shaun Flaherty and “Smiley” put bluefish, rockfish and flounder in the boat.

The Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina had a crazy good day of flounder fishing with eight keepers on this morning’s trip.

Rod and Pam Taylor of Tuna & Tiaras ladies tuna tournament and crew had some good shooting with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing. The T&T crew had gar, snakeheads and catfish.



Levi Dunlap and his crew released a blue marlin and boxed two yellowfin in 100 fathoms of the Poorman’s Canyon.

