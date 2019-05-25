Good Fishing in the WIND

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another WINDY one today folks! Early this morning wasn’t too bad, but when it switched to northwest it started cranking and did not let up this afternoon. The bay was straight white caps where I saw it at the route 90 bridge and when I went to the boat hoping for clean water I found doo doo brown and the rods stayed in the truck. A few boats got out and tried the tough conditions and did have some luck.

The bay was really dirty at route 90 when I saw it just after lunch, but on the way across the route 50 bridge heading into town I did notice a little clean water trying to make it’s way in the inlet. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service did some casting at the route 50 bridge and put Noah Gooze from Bethesda, MD on this nice 28 1/2″ keeper rockfish that decided to eat a Z Mann bait.

Captain Monty actually got an entire day of fishing in today, but payment was a butt kicking on the way home.

Hi Scott,

Weather let us get a whole day of fishing in ..THEN kicked our butts on the way home.

6 to 10 knots of wind most of the day; we never anchored until the last 45 min of fishing when light NW winds increased to 15. By the time we were 10 miles from home, however, it was blowing 20 to 25.

Glad the sea bass chewed.

Tyler Green of Queenstown MD took everyone’s pool money with his 19 inch sea bass. We had plenty of keeper doubles. Kristy Wheeler (orange shirt) of Arnold MD shows hers off and a single 18 incher – Tanya Zomostny Of Pasadena MD shows off one of her doubles (& here maybe mate Vance learned it’s important to get both fish in frame?) Bob Hauser of Carlisle PA shows off one of 4 keeper doubles.

In the group snap are Glenn Brockmeyer of Glen Burnie MD – Jason King of Arnold MD – Rob Aguilar of Glen Burnie MD – Tyler Green Of Queenstown MD – Andy & Tanya Zamostny of Pasadena MD – Ty Purnell of Chestertown MD – Vinnie Watts of Pasadena MD – & Bob Hauser of Carlisle PA..

Cheers

Monty

Bob Haltmeier of the Oceanic Pier sent in some more photos of folks having good luck fishing the pier the past few days. Anglers are still having good luck with bluefish, shad and small rockfish on spec rigs, Gotcha plugs, bucktails and Roy Rigs.