Good Fishing on a Gray November Day

By Scott Lenox

I hope everyone had a terrific Thanksgiving! The weather was pretty good overall for November and we had plenty of very nice fishable days. We also saw snow and plenty of blow days, but there was some good fishing on the days we could get out and there are more to come I’m sure.

I’d like to take the time to wish my good friend Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star a Happy Birthday! Captain Monty had the Morning Star out on the ocean for a gray November day, but he saw some pretty good fishing and A LOT of porgies.

No sunglasses needed this day. Sunrise about as much sun as we saw all day offshore.

Sea bass didn’t mind. Caught a quarter/third of my clients limits with fish fries the rest of the way around for sure.

Saw our first inshore saddleback dolphin of the winter. Set a career scup/porgy record today too. Caught dern-near 100. That’s best-ever in my 40 years (however laughably few it might be on a porgy boat up north!)

Like sea bass & fluke, scup are headed offshore for winter. Have come from Montauk, LIS, & points north. They’re journeying a bit further inshore than I’ve ever seen before though.

Scup/porgy used to make up 35% or more of Ocean City’s Recreational landings before 1970. More on that in a coming fish report.

Admiral Dave Konick, who resides on the banks of the mighty Thornton River in VA, caught today’s pool winner along with his limit. He also won our daily 50/50 reef raffle.. (Shown here with a nice keeper double.)

Dave Berube from Millsboro DE shows off a few of our scup today.

Tom Bentley of Woodstock MD holds up one of a half-doz smoker bluefish we caught.

Also in the (mini) group snap are Darin Bierbaum of LaPlata MD & Chuck Burnham of Bel Air MD.