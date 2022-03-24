Good Fishing to Start The Spring

By Scott Lenox

We had some rain move into the area this afternoon and it looks like it will be around for a day or so. Friday looks nice and then some cool weather moves back in for a while. Hopefully it’s winter’s last shot before leaving us alone for the season. There has been some decent fishing over the past week or so with the warm temps and it should get better when things warm up.

Joe Truitt fished the surf out of Chincoteague, VA where he landed this stud black drum before taking over to Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle for this great shot. Joe also fought a larger fish that got away to fight another day.

Jimmy V was able to get out of work to do some fishing of his own and he had some success with the black drum as well. He fished the surf out of Chincoteague, VA using frozen peelers tipped with orange Fishbites clam and landed this nice fish of 21.6 pounds.

Ron Capone fished the Chincoteague, VA surf and landed yet another great black drum weighing in at 32 pounds.

Rick Gorsuch used Fish in OC tog jigs to catch some nice tautog at Martha’s Landing just south of the route 50 bridge.

Captain Matt down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reports that the flounder aren’t thick in Virginia yet, but he is seeing a couple and that fishing for crappie and perch on the Pocomoke is pretty consistent.

David Moore and Tyler Mathis fished the route 50 bridge where they caught and released four tautog in just an hour or so of fishing. The fish ate sand fleas on bottom jigs.

I put the Fish in OC Carolina Skiff in the water yesterday and headed to the route 90 bridge on a solo trip yesterday afternoon and had some luck. I caught and released over 20 rockfish between 14″ and 23″ on the new Fish in OC Thing A Ma Jig in candy red. They are now available online here…..Thing A Ma Jig Red