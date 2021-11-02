Good Fishing When Mother Nature Cooperates

By Scott Lenox

Today started off very nice with cool fall temperatures, sunny skies and virtually zero wind, but it has since turned to crap. Currently it is raining, temps are in the 40s and there is a pretty good wind puffing up. This weather is something that we can expect in November so it’s very nice to get some fishing in when it’s nice enough to get out….especially on the ocean.

Last night my buddies Blake Gunther and Morgan Mericle hit the route 50 bridge for some rockfish action and they had a very successful night. The guys had several fish that went back, but there were a few keepers in the mix too including a beauty of a 34″ fish that Morgan expertly handled.

This afternoon, below the route 50 bridge, Big Bird Cropper chucked some Roy Rigs and lucked into some fun puppy red drum action.

Captain Brian Behe and his crew fished the Chesapeake Bay today and had some great luck casting jigs on popping corks. The crew had a keeper sized speckled trout on the first cast and then good rockfish action all morning.

The ocean was nice enough to get out on this morning, but it was a rough one to get off of this afternoon. This front pushed into the area after lunch today and the ocean quickly became rainy and nautical. Thankfully the damage had been done with several limits of sea bass and some porgy coming over the rail of the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak. My buddy “Irish” had a quick limit in under two hours on today’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star saw several 15 fish limits of sea bass and some porgy today as well….and he got some good shots of the difference in the weather

Wind whistled around the wheelhouse as if caught in a gale; but, thankfully, only in short, noisy, gusts – and, importantly, only on our way home. North at 20 knots made our ride in more exciting than anyone would have guessed given the flat calm conditions we experienced all day long. Ocean went from gloriously calm to seriously worrisome aboard any outboards caught offshore in the wind.

What a day though; man that was pretty. Fish didn’t have anything in their bellies — hungry. Big winds and big seas past, time to feed.

Lots of sea bass limits around. More than half my clients I’m sure.

Had a bunch of regulars aboard. While Ms Marlene, Lucy, & Cathy showed the boys how it’s done, local Joe Costello took everyone’s pool money.

Nice day on the rip with some great cbassin.

Cheers

Monty