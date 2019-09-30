Good Inshore Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a gorgeous fall day today in and around Ocean City and the annoying little cars are gone. Winds were a little blowy this morning, but it’s calmed down nicely now and overall it was a sunny, warm, beautiful day. Tomorrow looks to bring an even better day before it gets HOT for a few so I think I’m going to head out and do some flounder fishing.

Inshore fishing is very good right now with lots of different species available to target. The list includes flounder, rockfish, bluefish, weakfish, speckled trout, triggerfish, tautog and sheepshead with a couple of other species like red and black drum around too. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was testing out his new phone today and he had some great subjects after fishing the route 50 bridge. Captain Chase put his crew on bluefish, rockfish and flounder on today’s trip.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been having a terrific fall so far showing anglers a good time with inshore species like flounder, weakfish and triggers.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier said Anatoli was at it again today catching fish from the north sea wall that included a nice keeper weakfish. Bear also reported a fat 20″ flounder that was caught from the pier.

The crew over at Ocean City Guide Service is preparing young “Captain in Training” Mason Prather by getting him out to the local pond with his dad Captain John Prather for some catch and release bass fishing.