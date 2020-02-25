Good Nearshore Bite

By Scott Lenox

Today was a little cooler where I was, but it was still a nice day with sunshine and light winds. A front is pushing through with some rain as we speak that’s going to change all of that for a bit, but you’ll get no complaints from me. It’s been a very nice winter! Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is single-handedly keeping the Daily Angle going some days and I’m very grateful. It takes time and effort to fish all day and then put info and pics together to send to me so if you’re reading this Captain Monty….thank you!

As mentioned above, Captain Monty had the Morning Star out in the ocean today for some toggin’ that both of us are thankful has continued and he had a good day of it. Sometimes when the wind is about to blow you have to decide to stay a little closer to the beach, but when the fish cooperate that’s a good thing.

Well, quite the crescendo. . .

Got underway just before 8 this morning – almost banker’s hours. Running lots of 11/12 hour trips. Need to allow time for fueling – body and boat! I’m used to seeing a dozen or so vehicles on my way to work in the morning (& half of those police).. Saw hundreds today. OC is far more alive in winter than in my youth.

For hours this morning only one fellow, John Ronay from N VA, had any tog in the bleed bucket. We’d caught lots and lots of shorts, some good tagged females to 22 inches (a cooperative effort between mate on busman’s holiday, Kevin Twilly, and his youthful partner, pictured, Brooks Ronay) we also had a jag of stolen baits. They were chewing..

Then, just as afternoon southerlies started pushing toward 25 & well into overtime, the pool changed hands 3 times. Eamonn “Irish” Carey took everyone’s money with his 22.5 inch last minute tog.

Darica Ward of Lewes DE shows off her keeper, as does Ben Cavaliere from Milton DE.

Also in the group snap is Susan Blazey also of Milton DE.