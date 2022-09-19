Good Ocean Flounder Fishing and Some JUMBO Bigeyes

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Today was a perfect ending to an absolutely beautiful weekend that saw some really good fishing. The inshore species were snapping pretty good in the back bay and the ocean turned on a little as some boats took advantage of the perfect conditions and fished in the deep overnight.

The crew of the private boat Instigator fishing out of Sunset Marina had an absolutely insane overnighter last night into today. They came back to Sunset with a wahoo, two swordfish and some of the biggest bigeye tuna that we’ve seen recently. The largest fish tipped out at 243 pounds!! Thanks to Sunset Marina and Hooked on OC for the shots!

Ocean flounder fishing was good for some folks that got out there today. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler saw some very good flounder fishing on board today with several 4 fish limits and fish up to 7 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was on the mahi and sea bass again today and his clients were happy to see it.

Road traffic very light, I suspect some of our resort town’s ‘Bike Week’ guests were just laying their heads down as I was headed to the marina. Despite a bit of southerly breeze overnight the ocean was calm enough to make a fine day of it. Saw a nice enough sunrise (where ‘nice enough’ reveals how spoiled I am – have seen many a daybreak at sea.)

Paddled on off to Christine’s Blast where we’ve begun a new reef block pile. This one won’t take long. Just adding height to a fairly robust reef. Kathy’s effort today was a perfect bullseye.

Put a few lines astern as we headed further out. After my first few stops I feared “mahi season” might have closed without notice. Was hoping for a weed line as so many found and capitalized on yesterday (but I didn’t!) Found some sargassum to work with small flying fish, but not in near acre patches. Enough though, perhaps.

Worked sea bass, worked mahi. By & by the day developed a rhythm that would make clients glad they’d joined us. Boxed a real fine mess of mahi – nicked a few cbass too. Ray won the mahi only only pool.

Will announce more dates soon. Looks like we’re still in the mahi fishing business.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day in the ocean today with a line up of tasty fillets hitting the dock.

Fishing has been pretty good in our back bays over the weekend too with plenty of species on the “in the cooler” list. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has checked several off of that list with sheepshead, flounder, trout, croaker, Spanish mackerel and more going home with folks.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found some throwback rockfish action and some keeper sized bluefish at the route 50 bridge.

Blake Gunther had a great day at the south jetty today with some keeper flounder and a sheepshead. Blake’s biggest flounder was 24″. He also saw a new species caught on the Fish in OC / Deadly Tackle bottom jig with a Spanish mackerel.

Rich Daiker and Stacey Schindler caught a limit of flounder fishing at the route 50 bridge using live bunker for bait.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was all over the rays today and his shooters were loving the action.

