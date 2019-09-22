Good Offshore Bite

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

We had a beautiful day today with sunny skies and light winds and the temps warmed up nicely making it nice and warm throughout the day. There were plenty of anglers out enjoying the nice conditions and the offshore fleet got to enjoy some good fishing with some meat mixed in there.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard out of Sunset Marina had a great day out in the Poor Man’s Canyon. The crew combined forces to release three white marlin and a blue marlin, and they also boxed tuna and a pile of mahi.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker had a nice day out in the canyons today too and his crew was happy with the pile of meat for the freezer.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey filled the fish box with mahi again and also showed his billfishing prowess with a released white marlin.

Ocean City Girl had a great day with the mahi and put some bigger fish in the boat too. They had several fish that ended up in the box up to 30 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a terrific day of sea bass fishing with A LOT of sea bass, and he continued his great work with the Ocean City Reef Foundation by dropping block # 27,000.

Inlet a whole lot less exciting than yesterday, hurricane Humberto’s swells are all but fully dissipated. We slipped on offshore aways and dropped reef block #27,000.

Just a tiny part of MD’s coastal reef building, thousands of blocks are making a difference.

The Ocean City Reef Foundation undertakes several large reef building projects almost every year. So far in 2019 we’ve sited a 120 foot barge and a 500 ton load of precast concrete with more projects in the pipeline.

Folks sure don’t think of DelMarVa as a “coral reef” coast – promise, we’re growing lots of it.

After the block drop we came across a large humpback whale clapping the water with its pectoral fin – majestic.

Followed him around some; watched several series of blows & got an OK look at its tail, then headed off for some sea bass.

Took a while to find a school that looked worthwhile. After making a double anchor set clients found “drop and reel” fishing for about 45 minutes.

Another anchor set and we were done. Bob Hauser from Carlisle PA limited first, others followed. All caught lots.

Fish pool (now sea bass only) ended in a tie. Bobby Carrol of Montgomery NY had a 19 incher, but Rick Gorsuch of Fallston MD’s 18.5 inch sea bass weighted the same – split the money!

Irene Scott of Joppa MD shows off a dandy. (white shirt)

Patrick Driscoll from Phoenixville PA caught some good ones. (light shirt)

Tamara Carroll stayed at the rail all day helping fill the box. (blue)

Marty Rafine from Dorchester NJ put a nice mess together. (light shirt camo cap)

Rick Gorsuch shows off a good pair. (Huk shirt)

Also pictured in the group snap are Niko Sarris of Arlington VA – Devon DeJohn from Vineland NJ – & Ron Carroll of Middletown NY.

Marc Turner caught his first ever pompano from the uptown Ocean City surf today and promptly released it to swim another day.