Good Sea Bass Fishing & Day 1 at the Bishop Broadbill Bash

Kristen and I spent the day at Harbor Day at the Docks in West Ocean City today and it was an absolutely awesome event! The sun was shining, temperatures were warm and there were a bunch of folks that came out to enjoy live music, food, vendors and all sorts of cool stuff for the kids. Congratulations to the Worcester County Rec and Parks for putting on a very successful event!

Today was day one of the 3rd Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash and it was a busy day at the scales with swordfish and tuna showing up. There is one day left in this fish one of two day event so we’ll have final results in tomorrow night’s Daily Angle. Here’s who’s leading after one day of fishing. Thanks to Sunset Marina for the pics!

Heaviest Tuna

Espadon – 171 Pound Bigeye

Heaviest Stringer

Gret’s Three J’s – 315 Pounds

Heaviest Swordfish

1st & 2nd Place – Gret’s Three J’s – 124 & 191 Pounds

Other photos:

Captain Mike Burt and his crew fishing the Bishop Broadbill Bash didn’t have any scales fish, but they did box three nice swordfish on today’s trip.

Away from the tournament, Captain Willie Zimmerman and his crew on RoShamBo had a good day of deep dropping the canyon today with a limit of blueline tilefish and some stud golden tilefish.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had a good day of sea bass fishing today that had the mates cleaning fish even after cleaning fish for an entire two hour boat ride home.

Anglers on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a slow start, but a great finish with loads of sea bass and some flounder coming over the rail.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star loves days like today with calm seas and boat limits of sea bass.

Boat Limit..

Flags unmoving; a calm sea awaited us this day. If you didn’t mind yesterday’s leftover swell, it was as nice a day as you might ever ask. Ken from NJ pushed our twenty blocks over at a new site I’m working on & we headed offshore a bit more.

No need of an anchor early on; first drop everyone bowed up around the rail.

That bite didn’t slow for over an hour.

Quite a few sea bass were full of rock crab today. Given the weather since hurricane Ian passed slowly by I doubt they’ve been able to feed at all on krill. Sure haven’t seen any sea bass on the sounders that appeared to feed far off the bottom.

Also had a bunch of songbirds looking for a break. I fear a Darwinian result for most of them that are blown offshore this time of year.

Bernie boxed the right one for today’s sea bass only pool. Rich caught the largest bonita I’ve seen in many a year. We also had handful of super DelMarVa jumbo scup (but quite normal sized porgy aboard the Osprey fleet out of Port Jeff LI.)

Day had the right feel to it. Came a boat limit of sea bass. Will try to do it again tomorrow.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Billy Work and his crew on the private boat Reely Workin had a three man limit of sea bass with some porgy and bluefish today. Billy said some of the fish were caught on the Fish in OC Deadly Tackle Squidly rigs.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found this angler a nice keeper flounder on this afternoon’s trip.

