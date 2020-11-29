Good Sea Bassin’ and Tomorrow Looks to Be Flat Calm

By Scott Lenox

Another beautiful November day today with little to no wind, sunny skies and warm fall temperatures. I was out with Big Bird Cropper catching and releasing some rockfish and he was in short sleeves for most of the day. The party boat fleet was out for a busy Saturday of fishing and they found hungry sea bass once again.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work to try to get to yesterday’s numbers.

A gray November morning, calm come sunrise & calm too for our block drop at Capt Bob’s Reef; time we arrived at our first drop, however, it had become a beautiful blue sky (& still calm) day. Almost to spot #1 when some manner of critter went to leaping and jumping—not a mammal, perhaps a sturgeon or thresher shark—after almost 2 dozen successive jumps I turned toward it for a possible pic ..and never saw it again. Turned back toward today’s first drop: At lines in—sea bass up.

And then I struggled. Pete’s Sake! After yesterday‘s easy glide to a boat limit I thought today cottoncandy.

There I go thinking again..

At 1:30 I was running further offshore – a Hail Mary when I should’ve been headed home. Hope no one had a dentist’s appointment.

Had one client in double digits beforehand – finished with four limited, three at 14 and most everyone in double digits.

Sometimes the struggle is a bit too real!

Liz James of Hummelstown PA was our guest reef builder – David Berube of Millsboro had today’s first limit – & Tom Pierce pocketed everyone’s pool money..

Tomorrow looks to be flat calm. Have one spot – maybe 3!

Cheers!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day in the ocean today as well and everyone on board went home with fish in the cooler.