Good Sea Bassin’ and Tomorrow Looks to Be Flat Calm

By Scott Lenox

Posted on November 28th, 2020

Another beautiful November day today with little to no wind, sunny skies and warm fall temperatures.  I was out with Big Bird Cropper catching and releasing some rockfish and he was in short sleeves for most of the day.  The party boat fleet was out for a busy Saturday of fishing and they found hungry sea bass once again.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work to try to get to yesterday’s numbers.

A gray November morning, calm come sunrise & calm too for our block drop at Capt Bob’s Reef; time we arrived at our first drop, however, it had become a beautiful blue sky (& still calm) day. Almost to spot #1 when some manner of critter went to leaping and jumping—not a mammal, perhaps a sturgeon or thresher shark—after almost 2 dozen successive  jumps I turned toward it for a possible pic ..and never saw it again. Turned back toward today’s first drop: At lines in—sea bass up.
And then I struggled. Pete’s Sake! After yesterday‘s easy glide to a boat limit I thought today cottoncandy.
There I go thinking again..
At 1:30 I was running further offshore – a Hail Mary when I should’ve been headed home. Hope no one had a dentist’s appointment.
Had one client in double digits beforehand – finished with four limited, three at 14 and most everyone in double digits.
Sometimes the struggle is a bit too real!
Liz James of Hummelstown PA was our guest reef builder  –  David Berube of Millsboro had today’s first limit – & Tom Pierce pocketed everyone’s pool money..
Tomorrow looks to be flat calm. Have one spot – maybe 3!
Cheers!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice day in the ocean today as well and everyone on board went home with fish in the cooler.

