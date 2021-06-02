Good Sea Bassing and More Bluefin Tunas

By Scott Lenox

Now this weather is more like it! Sunny skies, warm temps and little to no wind?? I’ll take it all summer long! We need the bay to clean up a little bit to improve fishing back there, but otherwise the weather was perfect today and the fish were snapping once again.

The tuna fishing outside of the Poorman’s Canyon has been very, very good the past few days and today was no different. Several boats caught both their “under” and “over” bluefin tuna today and had happy clients because of it. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had another great day out in the Poorman’s catching a 48″ “over” bluefin and three “under” bluefin. The crew also released another 10 “under” fish in some great weather.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey is back in OC for the summer and today they had a great day of fishing offshore putting their 3 “under” bluefins in the box and releasing another dozen fish. Photo by Sunset Marina.

Captain Chris Watkowski of the Spring Mix II had his anglers three “under” bluefins by 9:30 this morning and released another six fish before they went shark fishing with no luck.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash found the bluefins chewing today as well and had little problem putting his three “unders” in the cooler.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an offshore trip today that was very productive for his anglers. Captain Chase put his crew on five bluefin tuna up to 43″, a limit of blueline tilefish and about 20 keeper sea bass. Another crew was one for one on bluefin tuna and also released a 62″ mako shark.

Sea bass fishing was solid again today and ocean conditions made it very enjoyable too. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day with some big knot heads up to 3.5 pounds.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been having some great luck with the sea bass this week and today was no different. Folks are going home with lots of quality fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a fantastic day of weather and fishing on today’s trip

June 1st – as nice a day at sea as you could ask, and what a fabulous bite too ..except when a sub-bottom profiler survey boat was nearing our position. Played cat & mouse all day. Made it work.

So long as I kept my distance the bite was great. Jack Power shoved our reef blocks over at a nearby reef. Coming up on 34,000 reef blocks.. I’d better check. Cathy, who’d been in a slump of late, came on strong with today’s first limit. Flounder George, fishing next to her, caught a dandy first drop. It held the pool position all day for the win. Toward the end of the day I was at last boxed in with nowhere handy to move to & nowhere to hide. Didn’t matter. We were only four fish from a boat limit by then. Despite screens showing sea bass in profusion – no joy – just a light tepid bite that was barely good enough to see us done. A boat limit. Don’t do that everyday. Nice. Donny Post had the Post boys and some friends out and had a seven man limit of sea bass in just about 4 hours of fishing. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break reports that the water is still pretty dirty in the back bay, but he was able to find a keeper for this lucky angler. This young angler had a great time on board the Calico Jack catching two keeper flounder. Peter Renzi was fishing with Mike Nottingham in the Thorofare flats when he caught this 18″ keeper flounder on a pink gulp with a minnow. Big Bird Cropper and Shawn had a great day fishing the route 50 bridge and south jetty today. The guys used Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge for two keeper rockfish and Gulp at the south jetty for a keeper flounder. Cody Martin fished the Pocomoke River the other day where he landed this huge 42″ long nose gar.