Good Sea Bassing and More Bluefin Tunas

Posted on June 1st, 2021
Now this weather is more like it! Sunny skies, warm temps and little to no wind?? I’ll take it all summer long! We need the bay to clean up a little bit to improve fishing back there, but otherwise the weather was perfect today and the fish were snapping once again.
The tuna fishing outside of the Poorman’s Canyon has been very, very good the past few days and today was no different. Several boats caught both their “under” and “over” bluefin tuna today and had happy clients because of it. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had another great day out in the Poorman’s catching a 48″ “over” bluefin and three “under” bluefin. The crew also released another 10 “under” fish in some great weather.
Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey is back in OC for the summer and today they had a great day of fishing offshore putting their 3 “under” bluefins in the box and releasing another dozen fish. Photo by Sunset Marina.
Captain Chris Watkowski of the Spring Mix II had his anglers three “under” bluefins by 9:30 this morning and released another six fish before they went shark fishing with no luck.
Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash found the bluefins chewing today as well and had little problem putting his three “unders” in the cooler.
Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an offshore trip today that was very productive for his anglers. Captain Chase put his crew on five bluefin tuna up to 43″, a limit of blueline tilefish and about 20 keeper sea bass. Another crew was one for one on bluefin tuna and also released a 62″ mako shark.
Sea bass fishing was solid again today and ocean conditions made it very enjoyable too. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a great day with some big knot heads up to 3.5 pounds.
Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been having some great luck with the sea bass this week and today was no different. Folks are going home with lots of quality fish.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a fantastic day of weather and fishing on today’s trip