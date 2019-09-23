Good Sea Bassing and Some Tunas Showing Up

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I had the pleasure of fishing offshore today on the Blood Money with Captain Anthony Pino and my good friends from An Optical Galleria Nikki, Bob and Chris Pino. We also had special guests Joe Pino and Top Lady Angler in the White Marlin Open Jackie. We fished the Wilmington Canyon releasing two white marlin and boxing a couple of nice mahi. We also caught a barracuda which was a first for me. It should make for a great episode of Hooked on OC in just a few weeks.

Offshore fishing was pretty good around the marinas today with more white marlin being released, a bunch of mahi being boxed and some more tunas showing up as well. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice trolling trip today that produced 26 mahi and yellowfin tuna of 46 and 74 pounds.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had a nice day with their anglers today putting them on one white marlin release and a reasonable amount of mahi (27) for the box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good fishing today over ocean structure with almost everyone on board getting a limit of sea bass up to 3 pounds with some flounder mixed in there as well to as big as 3.5 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper and buddy John had a good day on the bay with a lot of small flounder and rockfish that were released and these bluefish for the frying pan.