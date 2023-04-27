Good Surf Fishing and Double Digit Tautog

By Scott Lenox

It was a little windy this afternoon, but overall it was a very nice spring day today. This morning was crisp, but with no wind it was definitely the time to be on the water. The ocean was pretty flat for most of the day and there were some very nice fish caught.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a really good day of tautog fishing today putting his crew on a boat imposed limit of three fish per man and also added a couple of double digit fish. Benny caught and released his new personal best tautog of 16.4 pounds and George released a beauty of a 13 pounder himself. George is one of two guys that has caught two 20 pound fish on Fish Bound in one day!

Surf fisherman extraordinaire David Moore has had a couple of good days of suds fishing on Assateague Island. David has caught and released several stripers from 38″ to 42″ and several black drum have slid up the sand from 25″ to 35″. All of the action has taken place with sand fleas on the hook.

David Williams of Berlin, MD caught and released what I think is the first red drum of the season while fishing the Assateague surf this morning.

Check out this cool vid from Bryan Mindte of a blue crab shedding in the wild! Subscribe!