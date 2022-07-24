Good Tuna Bite and A 15 Pound Flounder

By Scott Lenox

It was another Hot one today! Thankfully there was a little breeze out of the south that kept things at least tolerable. There were reports of some nice tuna fish off the beach and I got a picture of an absolutely gigantic Flounder from the boys fishing the Nantucket Shoals again.

The crew of the wrecker fishing out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a great day of tuna fishing and threw a bunch of yellowfins up on the dock.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the Ro Sham Bo had a great day of tuna fishing too and brought back several and a half.

The crew of the private boat big stick with Captain Ronnie Fields had an awesome day with nine stud tunas.



Captain Doug Bramble and his crew aboard Shorebilly had a nice day with yellowfins as well..

Not to be left out, Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current put his guys on some nice yellow fin tuna fishing on the chunk.

I got another insane report from Captain Kevin Twilley Fishing up on the Nantucket Shoals again today. They had another insane day of fishing but the pinnacle was when Mike Robertson caught and landed this absolute monster of a 14.95 pound Flounder. Mike has confirmed that the big fish is going on the wall.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a good day of bottom fishing even though he had to move around a bit. The mahi didn’t cooperate as much as he would’ve liked but they did catch a few.



Check out our YouTube channel and the video of our first trip to Nantucket Shoals in June.