Good Tuna Bite

By Scott Lenox

Father’s Day ideas from Atlantic Tackle in the video above!!

For the second Saturday in a row the weatherman absolutely blew the forecast today. Earlier forecast was for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a pretty significant wind of 15+. Today was far from that with beautiful weather that had light winds, sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Thankfully fishermen don’t always listen to the weatherman so I got plenty of reports.

The tuna fishing in the offshore canyons has been good over the past few days and today was another good day for some of the fleet. It sounds like the bite is between 1000 and 1200 fathoms, so if you’re inclined to take the ride you could be rewarded with some good fishing. The MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos out of Sunset Marina had a great day of tuna fishing today with 13 nice yellowfin ending up in the fish box. Photo by Dave Messick of Hooked on OC.

Captain Chris Little and the crew of the Talkin’ Trash out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a good day with the tunas today as well putting 12 yellowfin on the dock.

The Fish On with Captain Andrew Dotterweich at the helm out of Sunset Marina put their anglers on some meat on today’s trip. Captain Andrew and mate Jake Emche were 5 yellowfin out of 12 bites on today’s trip.

The good sea bass fishing continues and today Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star took full advantage of it. Captain Monty had several limits today and yet another pollock.

After four days straight navigating by instrument (radar, gps, sounder, plotter) on departure this day I could still see OC MD even 7 miles behind. Nice to catch a break from the fog. We dropped reef blocks at Doug Ake’s Memorial Reef just a few miles off (making 3,968 blocks at Doug’s) and paddled on offshore a while.

Having written those words—how clear it was—Ol’Man Murphy (of Murphy’s Luck) said “Oh really skipper?”

..and the fog closed in.

Dogone it.

Visibility was clear to the horizon time we started fishing though. Stayed that way.

Had Kathy aboard today. What? 37 years now? I remember fishing with her family as a partyboat mate back in 1983. Even then she’d bring grown men near to tears – outfish everyone but her Dad. Only angler to hold pace with Kathy today was Mike who’s fished with me about 25 years. Another Mike, Captain Mike—a true mariner with a lifetime of running freight across oceans—was being too fussy; throwing em back legal. He still had a nice mess in his cooler though.

Kathy & others donated extra sea bass to today’s charity – the Farmer’s Fund. Well.. It’s not exactly a 501(c)(3)—my old friend Acie brings veggies (strawberries!) & I send him home with some fish. He’s plenty skilled at catching his own, has to tend that acreage!

Finished with over 1/2 my clients limited—some in grand style, and one skunked (mal-de-mer on the prettiest day in May. Happens.)

Sooty shearwaters having already pushed north, a few more greater shearwaters glided by today – this time close & often enough to allow iPhone pics. We’ll see em all summer & well into fall.

Bill Kratz took everyone’s pool money with a sea bass he jigged up. If we’d had an open category he’d of swept that too with his 20inch pollock.

Lori Bare from Hanover and Mike Laubach of Hartford County show off keeper doubles. Bob Bostic and Charlie Hennigar show off some good cbass too. In the group snap are also Kyle Cartwright & Mike Thomas.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler got in on the sea bass action today as well and had several anglers with limits of some very nice fish.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Shawn were out slinging Roy Rigs today and had a very productive day. The guys found some good sized bluefish and Bird landed a keeper rockfish that fell in the slot at 31″.

My man David Wells took the family to a local pond while he waits for his brand new Suzuki engine from our friends down at Thornes Marine and landed a dandy! Dave jigged this jumbo largemouth and his daughter Ellie caught her first ever bass on the same trip.

Buddy and Cory Martin were also doing some fresh water fishing this afternoon in the beautiful weather and had some luck. They guys threw top water baits and caught 34 bass with Cory’s biggest over 4 pounds and Buddy’s biggest over 5.