Good Tuna Fishing and Bishop Broadbill Bash Results

By Scott Lenox

I had a great day over at Harbor Day in the West OC commercial harbor today where tons of folks enjoyed the vendors, live music, food and awesome things to do. I had several people tell me how much they enjoy our Fish in OC stuff and Hooked on OC tv shows and I can’t thank you all enough. One couple said that they look forward to reading the fishing report on a daily basis and can’t wait for it to come out…..so here you go!

The 2nd Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash was another great event put on by Sunset Marina with our friends at Pure Lure as the presenting sponsor. 16 boats fished for over $80,000 in prize money and a bunch of money was raised for Atlantic General Hospital. 15 boats fished yesterday only leaving one left for today and they actually got onto the leaderboard taking third place heaviest stringer. Here are your 2021 winners.

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place Christine Marie 179 Pounds

2nd Place Kilo Charlie 243 Pounds

1st Place. Southern C’s 320 Pounds

Heaviest Tuna

Kilo Charlie. 202 Pound Bigeye

Heaviest Swordfish

2nd Place Tie. Gret’s Three J’s / Southern C’s. 102 Pounds

1st Place. Southern C’s. 218 Pounds

The weather held off long enough for us to enjoy Harbor Day, but the wind was blowing pretty good out of the south which made ocean conditions pretty rough. It wasn’t bad offshore to start, but it got more rough as the day went on. Thanks to the wind there were far less boats out at the Washington Canyon today so the boats that did go absolutely crushed the tuna fish once again. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a dock full of fat yellowfin tuna on today’s trip and was back to the dock in time to enjoy a late lunch.

Yesterday, Shawn Bohlen and his 9-year-old son Christian teamed up to catch four nice tuna fish at the Washington Canyon.

Curt Presnell and his crew had a good day with the tuna fish yesterday putting some healthy 50+ pound yellowfin on ice.

Billy Work, Brady Pierce, Jake Deford, Justin Branham, John Heckman, Joe Holmes and Lindsey Work had a nice day in the canyons with a yellowfin tuna and a pile of blueline tilefish and “peanut” mahi.

Mike Weibley caught this 19″ keeper fl0under in the West Channel while fishing with Dave Borrell this afternoon.

Yesterday, Kevin McNelis fished the Bass Grounds and had a 19″ flounder and three triggerfish.

John Curreri, Gary Edsall and Mike Bonsignore have been seeing some good fishing over the past few weeks with flounder, sheepshead and some red drum.