Got Em Today

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos!

We had a real nice day in and around Ocean City today with light winds, sunny skies and warm early summer temps. Water in the back bay was clean on the high tide and the ocean was calm enough for most to get out so today was a good day!

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had the crew in the Baltimore Canyon today where he put them on a nice catch including 8 legal yellowfin tuna.

The crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a nice day in the Baltimore Canyon going 5 for 8 bites on yellowfin tuna.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had an awesome day in the Baltimore Canyon today as well putting 14 yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported tough fishing today, but he did some nice sea bass and some flounder come aboard.

Blake Gunther, Bo McCallister and Jack Harris had a crazy good day of flounder fishing in the OC inlet. Blake and crew jigged up nine very nice keeper flounder even catching a couple on the Fish in OC tog jig baited with shrimp.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters fished the route 50 bridge this morning and put his young anglers on some big bluefish.

Big Bird Cropper and Terry from the ACSA had a good day Roy rigging at the route 50 bridge putting four legal bluefish in the cooler.

Michelle Humphress of Berlin, MD caught this 19″ keeper flounder on a peeler crab behind Assateague Island today.

Captain Matt Abell down at Sea Hawk Sports Center is reporting some awesome fishing down on the Eastern Shore of Virginia with cobia, rockfish, flounder, drum and trout all being caught.

