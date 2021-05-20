Gotta Love Some Sea Bass

By Scott Lenox

I know it’s been a little redundant over the past couple of days, but when I can be redundant like this I’ll take it…..Warm weather, sunny skies, flat calm seas, good fishing! The water in the back bay got a little surprisingly dirty this afternoon, but there were still some flounder caught back there and sea bass fishing was once again….off the hook.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had an exceptional day of deep dropping for bottom dwellers today and put his anglers on a boat limit of sea bass. Captain Kane’s crew also had golden tilefish and blueline tilefish to fill the cooler nicely.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a another great day of sea bass fishing today with a boat limit of 15 fish each.

The crew on Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis had a nice day dropping in the deep with a bunch of nice golden tilefish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to avoid the dreaded cutlassfish today, and he did putting some nice fish in the box.

Looked like just another

pretty day. Light westerlies, blue skies, slow ground swell borne of distant wind; Makenzy and Caleb of Roxanna DE, plus Jamison from Selbyville dropped 20 blocks on what will become a great reef: none could’ve guessed we’d be witness to an invasion—a renewed invasion, the second wave.

Slowed down to have a look at a stretch of coral bottom. Wasn’t right. Didn’t look as I’d have expected. Fish were too spread out, too far off the coral for this time of year. Had clients drop lines and didn’t do much; couple small cbass, then a good keeper ..soon Corey Lednum bows up more deeply than I’d expect from a sea bass – it’s a cutlass fish. In no time we were catching double headers of those toothy rascals.

Saw my first one in 2017. Didn’t see another till last year. Book says they’re an “eruptive” – like birds rarely migrating beyond their southernmost reaches, cutlassfish come inshore just once in a while then go back to the deep.

Hmm.. Last year we had a widely spread population, yet sometimes so thick boats had to leave em. They didn’t show til until mid-summer though.

Absolutely not ‘ribbonfish’ – today’s cutlassfish were—by far—the thickest I’ve seen. Had to leave that first area of reef in hopes we might catch our sea bass unmolested.

Sure looks like our ‘eruptive’ species has found some new haunts here along DelMarVa.

Did manage to evade cutlass the rest of the day. Sea bass bite sure wasn’t on fire. Wasn’t bad either. Had some skilled anglers helping those to the left of the curve. Almost a boat limit of cbass with George S from Roxanna sweeping the pool.

Regards,

Monty

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day putting sea bass by the rail on another flat calm sea.

Brian Mindte of Sunset Provisions was chucking our new Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG at the route 90 bridge when he was pleasantly surprised by this 16 1/2″ keeper flounder.

I had a chance to fish with my “little” brother Jimmy and my nephews “Little” Jimmy and William today and though the fishing wasn’t red hot we did manage one keeper flounder for Mom in some dirty water conditions. The Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse did the trick.