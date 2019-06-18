By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was the first completely beautiful day that we’ve had in the past several days. I say “completely” because we’ve had some nice weather lately with warm temps and sunny skies, but the wind has blown way more than we fishermen would like. Today the sunny skies and warm temps were joined by calm winds so it was a completely beautiful day and a great day to go fishing.

Captain Brian Porter was at the helm of the Boss Hogg today with mates Buck Tshudy and Marshall Freng in the cockpit and they put their anglers on one heck of a fishing trip. Captain Brian and crew had a limit of yellowfin tuna and four nice mahi on a trip to the canyons.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had similar luck out in the canyons today putting his crew on a limit of 18 yellowfin as well.

The crew of Reel Chaos with Captain Anthony Matarese Jr. filled the fish box today too with a limit of “angry” yellowfin tuna and an early trip back to the dock.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker was in the tuna hole today and was able to put his crew on 17 yellowfin tuna and bonus mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star agreed that it a was a great day to go fishing and says tomorrow will be too.

Hi Scott,

First pretty day in some while. Cbass bit OK too. I’ll take it.

Tomorrow looks like a great day to go fishing. I expect we’ll do just that! Lots of spots open, even a few Saturday & for Sunday’s long 11 hour trip.

Kevin Daugherty out of Hook Em & Cook Em in S. Bethany won today’s fish pool by a whisker with an 18 inch sea bass.

Also pictured are Kieth Nibert of Indiana PA – Mike Mannion of Salisbury MD – & both Rick Passwaters Jr/Sr of Laurel DEi.

Fish bit clam, squid, & Gulp..

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a productive inshore shark fishing trip today where his crew released some big sandtiger sharks and got to see a whale up close and personal.

Bay fishing has been tough the past few days with the dirty water, but Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been able find his clients some good fishing. Today it was some throwback flounder action, a nice black drum and some blow toads.