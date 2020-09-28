Great Fishing After a Gray September Morning

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle is open 7 days a week!

It was a pretty dreary day on land until early afternoon, and it sounds like it was just like that out on the water. Temperatures were warm and winds were light so lots of anglers dealt with a little precip and had some reely good fishing inshore and offshore.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk found the fish and ended up with a limit of mahi and a nice yellowfin tuna.

The crew of the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter had a great day with the mahi too and also added some nice tilefish to the fish box. Spring Mix is looking for two anglers for Tuesday if you’d like to get in on some of this action. You can find them and all of our offshore boats under the Offshore tab.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had happy clients at the end of the day thanks to plenty of mahi fillets to go around.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing makes it to the offshore section of tonight’s report thanks to some nifty shooting. Captain Marc and his buddies but the thwack down on some mahi offshore during the day and then Captain Marc put his nighttime shooters on some southern ray action.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a 6 man limit of sea bass, a couple of bonita, a flounder and a triggerfish all before 10:30 am.

Blake Gunther and his crew had a nice day of bottom fishing today with a bunch of sea bass and some fat keeper flounder.

Tim Calimer had a nice day of inshore fishing yesterday when his crew caught and released a big red drum and boxed a big sheepshead on an inshore wreck.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported another good day of fishing with loads of sea bass, some triggerfish and a cobia.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star thought it was November for a couple of minutes this morning until he realized his armpits were still sweating and then it was on to smoking some sea bass.

Gray November morning ..except too warm. Eh, gray September morning then. Raining lightly too. Forecast I saw had a bright yellow ball; never did see the sun until 10:15. Come pretty then; until noon at least, then it hazed up—threatened a fog even.

Acting like April, come a radar fog; but that was on the way home.

Yvette Gordon of Abington MD assisted with today’s block drop of tog penthouse units at Capt. Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef. We pressed on.

Sea bass didn’t mind the cloud cover. Bit pretty dern good.

Then bit better.

Nice when it happens.

Jimmy Arnold of Perry Hall MD landed the day’s first limit at 12:15.. There would be 7 more.

Tristan Irvine of York PA took everyone’s pool money today with a fat bass..

We try again in the morning – light rail, great forecast if you’re of a mind.

New Reservation line – 443-235-5577..

Cheers,

Monty

Anglers on the Judith M have been enjoying some of the awesome sea bass fishing lately with tons of fish around the rail.

The Swains had another great day of fishing with Russ Garufi, BJ Pietryak and John Sonner. Louden Swain displays today’s catch.

These guys had a great trip on board the Ocean City Girl when they had a 13 man limit of sea bass, 10 bluefish, a triggerfish and some false albacore.

Yesterday Captain Mike of the Tortuga put some keeper flounder in the box while giving Captain Drew Zerbe the day off.

Young Gabe Dalfonso of Ocean City caught, tagged and released this 23″ rockfish while fishing in West Ocean City. Photo credit Captain Monty Hawkins.

Melanie, Grayson & John Wooldridge fished outside of the Rockpile today with their friends Beth & Rob Burton on their private boat Top Shelf out of the Ocean City Fishing Center when Grayson caught his first pelagic species. They were trolling in 67° water and both dolphin ate rigged ballyhoo on Joe Shutes. John said Grayson did great and it was a great moment for the family.