Great Fishing On Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day everyone! Please remember what this Holiday is all about! God bless the USA!

It was an absolutely gorgeous day again today and there were lots of folks still in town and there were lots of folks out on the water enjoying the conditions. Fishing was good for most too as the weather on the ocean was awesome and the water in the back bay was clean through the high tide.

Captain Jason Mumford started his texts to me at 10:30 this morning so I knew it was going to be a good day of fishing. Captain Jason had two successful trips today that started this morning with nine keeper flounder and ran into this afternoon with some more flounder and a couple of bluefish.

John Sheets caught his first keeper flounder today when this nice 21″ fish jumped on in the Thorofare.

Sea bass fishing was good for the ocean bottom fishing fleet again with lots of keeper fish above 13″. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day after a slow start and also saw the boat’s first keeper flounder of 2022.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had good fishing for his clients today with piles of sea bass on the cleaning table.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina had their third trip in a row with very good sea bass fishing for their folks.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a long, but productive day on the water putting some structure on the bottom and some sea bass in some coolers.

Found ourselves offshore a bit at dawn this morning. We were looking at an ocean going tug towing an old, 110′ Navy barge.

My crew and I had put out a super heavy mooring the evening before, the barge was made fast at about 6:30am and work began.

While Vic & Brian cut holes in the barge with steel saws to allow water and oxygen flow, Tow Boat Rob used a cutting torch to burn holes in its hull for flooding.

While the guys prepped the Tyler Long Memorial Reef for sinking, I carried clients to previously built artificial reefs where my old mate Brian & Moore or Less Walter worked the anchors. For this part of the day Bernie and the ladies conducted a clinic on catching keeper sea bass.

By and by the barge started to list so we went back over to watch the show.

I’ll never grow tired of seeing future fish habitat sink beneath the waves..

After the barge was deployed we took Vic & Brian back aboard and paddled on offshore a ways. Although I had cut sales off once it looked as though this project might finally come together; regardless the unique reef building show, I did have sea bass anglers who expected to catch dinner aboard..

Now it was Rich’s turn. He won the pool & won the reef raffle too.

My old mate from OC Princess days, Brian H, crossed into double digits and earned high hook for the day.

Long day!

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides filled the cleaning table with sea bass for this lucky group.

Tim Bieleski had a great day of sea bass fishing at the Bass Grounds today when he found six nice fish up to 17″.

Ashley and Ryan Case took their pups Reef and Finn out for some sea bass fishing and they had a great day. The couple caught their limit of fish and threw back about 50 undersized fish.