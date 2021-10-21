Great Inshore Fishing and More Nice Tunas

By Scott Lenox

It was an unseasonably warm day today with highs reaching into the upper 70s in most places, but it was also a good day to get out on the water and do some fishing. There was a good bite inshore today and the tuna fleet was able to get back out to the Washington Canyon and put some more healthy yellowfins in the box.

Captain Shawn Gibson and his crew on the Reel Current had a great day chunking yellowfin in the Washington today with a dock line up of 10 nice fish.

There was some good inshore fishing today with the clean water back in the bay. Brian Mindte of Sunset Provisions didn’t waste any time trying out the new Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG color combo and he found some fish right away. He had some catch and release rockfish action and also caught a slot red drum at 19″.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty were back on the bay again today and they did very well with the red drum too. The guys used Roy Rigs and Lil Roy Rigs to catch seven reds, keeping two, and also caught a 29″ keeper rockfish on a Stretch.

Yesterday, Captain John Prather and Captain Jason Mumford joined forces and took Squidnation’s Bill Pino out for some Otter Tail testing and had a great day in the east channel. The guys caught a bunch of throwback flounder and four keepers on the mini curly Otter Tails.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound reported that today’s bite was “fire” with some good flounder and some jumbo sea bass coming over the gunwale.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star is back on the water after more than three weeks of boat “stuff”. He was glad to be back out there with clients and put them on some good fishing.

Sea Bass & a few fluke 10/20/21..

Old Murphy, I swear. He can’t stand to let enough be enough. After weeks in limbo and finally a repair, winds were higher than forecast this morning. We had a steady 19 when brushes with 15 were forecast.

Cbass bit fairly well until the wind died out though.

Really.

Later the dang things acted like August for a bit. Anchor on a jag of sea bass and wish for a bite.

Still, did have a couple fellows cross the line. WOC’s native son (and soon to be fishing legend,) Jack Elliot came from way behind to close the deal on first limit. A few other anglers followed.

Bernie O’Brian pocketed today’s pool money.

As I write I only have a tiny handful for tomorrow (6anglers on 10/21/21.) Going!

Email me or call Anna at 443-235-5577.. Leave between 6:30 & 7 – earlier is better!

Forecast is fantastic in the AM. My crew will be “paying the rent” (& catching dinner!) for our WOC reef concrete storage.

Needs done.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a decent bite with the sea bass today with several limits of 15 fish per person and some triggerfish mixed in.