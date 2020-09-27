Great Inshore Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle has everything we use for inshore fishing!

We had a very strong storm front push through the area late last night and this morning it was out in the ocean which caused several boats to 180 back to the dock. Some boats stayed and got on the mahi and some tuna and inshore fishing was very, very good for some.

I took my very best buddy Captain Luke Blume and his son Josh out for some sheepshead fishing today and we had an awesome time with some awesome fishing. We caught and released tautog, rockfish and red drum and accomplished our mission when we boxed a pile of nice sheepshead. I had success with our Fish in OC Double Header rig and live sand fleas was the ticket. Josh had a big red drum hooked that we lost boat side that probably would have been too big for the 18″ to 27″ slot.

Inshore fishing should be good through October and if you want to get in on it we have an awesome group of inshore charter boats that can put you on these fish. Check out the fleet and get on board at www.FishinOC.com/inshore-charters

Today was the first Saturday that Captain Monty Hawkins and the ocean going party boat fleet has been able to actually get out on the ocean and it was a much welcomed thing.

Wasn’t the nicest Saturday morning I’ve seen this year. Was, however—and by far, the nicest Saturday of the last six.. Lost five in a row to bad weather. There have been times in my life when that would have been crippling; back when the bank owned the boat especially.

So it was raining & windy, offshore boats—canyon fishermen—were throwing in the towel; turning around & headed west instead of into the sunrise.

Weatherman said it would pipe down though.

Did.

A couple miles from the inlet I had to pull the throttles back several times for sea height.

With 40 minutes to go I couldn’t find a sea over two feet.

Happens.

Did stop to do a reef monitoring survey for the tug we sank yesterday. Found the Hoss in 81 feet of water laying on her side. We’ve created incredibly complex bottom habitat with that piece. It will become a favorite of OC’s anglers in a few short years.

Sea bass fishing today was excellent.

Ryan Pinter of Greenbackville VA took everyone’s pool money with a hands-down fat bass.

Exactly half our clients limited-out. Logan Pusey of Snow Hill was first to bag out. He also caught what was certainly the last fish of the day & possibly the last mahi of the season.

Pretty decent inshore fish; I am hopeful it wasn’t our last.

In fact, I’ve an ear to the ground (swell?) hoping to hear of huge grass mats that often occur in late September/October. Will announce special trips if so.

Sure turned into a beautiful day, an enjoyable day.

See if tomorrow brings the same.

Have a new reservation line at 443-235-5577. Trips through Oct 18 are announced in Fish Report 9/22/20. Lots of spots during the week.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite today as well as his clients had coolers full of fish after today’s trip that included sea bass, flounder and triggerfish.

The OC Girl out of the Talbot Street Pier had a nice day with the inshore bottom fishing as well with a pile of sea bass and some nice triggerfish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was also all over the bottom dwellers today and put his crew on a dock full of sea bass and a flounder.

Marshall Taylor, Jamie Turner, John Sonner, Randy Swain, SR, Randy Swain JR and Louden Swain crushed them today with a boat limit of sea bass, four triggerfish and eight flounder. It was a bucket full kind of day.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a great day with the mahi catching several nice fish with one big gaffer.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker put his crew on a bunch of mahi today too and added a bonus tuna.

Anglers on the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joey had a good time fishing the back bay today with flounder and pufferfish action.

Brandon Miller was practicing for our OC Inshore Classic Tournament on October 10 and 11 today when he put the net on this 28 1/2″ keeper rockfish.