Great White Shark Spotted Boat Side Off of Ocean City, MD

By Scott Lenox

Posted on June 8th, 2020

Check out this awesome video of a Great White Shark spotted boat side by Steven White and his crew while fishing aboard the Fish Finder with Captain Mark Sampson.   Watch til the end to see up close and personal.

