By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

This is a fishing report so I won’t be writing about the cars. They are a pain in the (rhymes with grass)….and there are a lot of them in town right now. I’m all for young people having fun and showing off their rides, but be respectful, don’t be a jerk and most importantly drive safe. I was in West Ocean City for about :30 minutes today and too many of them were doing none of these things. End of rant.

Today was a very nice weather day with temps a little warmer than I like this time of year, but the sun was shining and the winds were fairly light so I’m not complaining. It was a nice day to get out on the H2O!

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service sent this pic of a nice catch today, but he wasn’t the guy driving the boat. Captain John left OCGS in the capable hands of Captain Austin today who put these folks on four nice keeper flounder. The crew also had throwbacks in the mix from the east channel up to Harbor Island with white Gulp doing the trick.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with a pain in the butt current today, but he’s good so he got it done.

Yet another dicey forecast.. With NE winds at 15 or so, who knew where wind speed would actually fall.

Thankfully, today’s winds were on the low side.

Dropped another bunch of blocks – this time at Sue Foster’s Reef – and paddled on off for some sea bass.

Dagone current was a stinking pain in the neck today. Boat wouldn’t lay on her anchor well at all. Should have been cotton candy in an east wind.

Nothing to do but fish harder..

Ended up with a couple fellows close to a limit – none crossed the line that I know of.

Picked up a Walt Disney Mickey Mouse ballon someone had thought perfect to choke a sea turtle. Sun beats on a Mylar ballon a couple months it looks like a big jellyfish. Fittingly, we also had the #1 predator of jellies, a leatherback sea turtle, come up alongside the boat today. Google image search “leatherback seaturtle mouth” for an amazing image of why balloons are such a threat to these creatures..)

Ms. Barbara Whitley of Bear DE was thrilled to sweep the pool.

Paul Kinsinger of Harrisburg PA (18.75 inch) & Mike Ziegler (Zig!) of WOC MD caught 2 of today’s 3 flounder.

Chris Duffy from Chicago IL was highhook on triggers this day.

Also in the group snap are Ms. Mable Welborn of Philly – Jeff Matteson, an Ocean Pines local – plus Michael Duffy of Mount Tabor NJ & Mark Duffy from Dresher PA.

The bluefish bite at the route 50 bridge has been around pretty much all summer if you catch the tide right and today Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service took advantage of it and had a nice day for his anglers.