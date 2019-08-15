By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It’s still raining where I am, but Dave Messick of Hooked on OC told me that it was beautiful in Ocean City and that the ladies were lined up deep at Bahia Marina signing up for the Poor Girl’s Open. Tomorrow is the first day of fishing and according to Dave we may be looking at a record number of boats and a large purse….I’ll have more info on it tomorrow as I start our coverage. You can get nightly updates from the scales right here tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.

My man Big Bird Cropper sent a text this evening with some photos showing that he and a guest had a good day of fishing today. Bird used the World Famous Roy Rig to catch some short rockfish, flounder and some big “chopper” bluefish around the route 50 bridge.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a good day on the rip today with a nice sea bass bite.

Hi Scott,

Cbass bit fine today. Not a November bite, but plenty OK for the heart of August.

Jessica & Laura Nace & of Quakertown PA show off from among several double keepers and nice cbass they caught – young Jack Gorzkowski of Scranton PA had a double keeper – young miss Sarah Nace caught several keepers – Lauren Dougherty from Timonium MD shows off a keeper double – Andrew Nace had a keeper double as well.

In the ladies group shot are all the above plus Darlene Zelman of Conowingo MD, & Jocelyn Jackowski from Conklin NY.

In the Big Group Snap are all the above (shewww!) plus today’s pool winner, Jake Buroughs of Conowingo MD – Alex Manolatos from Rockville MD – Scott Jackowski of Conklin NY – Dale Nace From Quakertown PA – plus Andrew & Charles Dougherty of Timonium MD

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Mike James from Punxsutawney, PA who caught this jumbo pompano on a crab bait while fishing from the pier.