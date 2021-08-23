Had Some Fun Before The Rain

By Scott Lenox

Not a bunch of fishing today thanks to the rain and thunder rumbles that were associated with the outside edges of tropical system Henri. I did get a few reports from some folks that fished the bay and had some fun.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a fun day at the route 50 bridge casting Roy Rigs when they caught and released a bunch of short rockfish and boxed two keepers and a bluefish.



Stephanie Powell caught these two nice keeper flounder while fishing the route 50 bridge and behind Assateague using the Fish in OC Deadly Double in Chartreuse. Fish were 18.5” and 21”.