By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Happy Labor Day and welcome to the 2nd season!! The difference in traffic both on the roads and on the bay will be drastically different around here starting tomorrow as the final kids head back to school and tourists become a more weekend occurrence. I’ll be able to give you a first hand account on bay traffic as I head out to do some flounder fishing tomorrow.

There wasn’t a ton of fishing going on today as folks spent the day with their families before kids head back to school tomorrow, but there were anglers out taking advantage of the beautiful weather. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was catching fish in sight of the OC condos.

Labor Day, some clients really wishing they could fish.

Took em half price – only 8 wanted to go. Some who have been clients almost 30 years.. 5 hrs total..

Sailing tomorrow too – full day – calm before the storm.. Light rail!

Craig McIlraith of Marlton NJ holds up a 22 inch sea bass caught in plain sight of condos. Neil & Ed Burger of Dallas TX – George Miller from Delton PA – Ryan Chung of Fairfax VA ..

The Chungs – Sr limited on flounder.

Blake Gunther and Matt Ellis of the Ocean City, MD Fishing Community had a nice day on the bay this morning. Blake displays a keeper flounder and Matt is holding a big old triggerfish that ate a bucktail.

My buddy Brendan Hanley of Pure Lure RFG fished on the Chaser today with another old friend Todd Burbage and had a great day of offshore fishing. The crew went 4/4 on white marlin releases with Brendan’s son Ian catching his first white ever.