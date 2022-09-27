Heating Up at the Bridge

By Scott Lenox

Check out the stud bigeye tuna in the latest Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Its was a little breezy out of the south today, but overall it was a nice day to be out on the water. I had a chance to get out and try the tautog and sheepshead at the south jetty where the fish have been snapping over the past week. It was tough fishing in that breeze, and though I didn’t find he elusive sheepshead I did catch several tautog and a flounder on the south jetty. I moved into the route 50 bridge where fishing is heating up with the cooling water temperatures and did a little “dredging” with my pink Stretch 20 lure. I tricked up a couple of 27″ rockfish that were released and lost a big one all on the outgoing tide. Shawn Flaherty was there and caught a nice 30″ bluefish.

The Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina has been having some pretty good luck with the flounder lately and this young lady found herself some dinner on a recent trip.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was all over the meat on his last night trip on the river. His shooters had great luck with gar, snakehead and some big catfish to over 30 pounds.

Learn how to swap out that old metal handle for a comfortable rope handle in our YouTube How To!