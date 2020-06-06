By Scott Lenox

Father’s Day gift ideas from Atlantic Tackle

The wind was blowing pretty hard out of the south for most of the day today and it made bay fishing interesting to say the least. The water has been pretty clean so there have still been some fish caught, but the slur has been pretty bad making flounder fishing tough. Out in the ocean today was fishable for sure, but the hit or miss tuna fishing has got some Captains scratching their heads. One Captain reported a white marlin shot and a mahi, while another got the goose egg, but a few captains got “covered up” and put some nice fish in the box.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey out of Sunset Marina was one of the “hit” boats today and his crew was excited about that. Captain Joe found the bites and put eight yellowfin tuna and two gaffer mahi in the fish box on his trip to outside the Poorman’s.

The MARLI with Captain Mark Hoos was able to find some fish today as well and ended up with three nice yellowfin and some mahi on today’s trip.

Inshore fishing has been pretty good for some despite some tougher than normal conditions. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters works hard to show his anglers a good time and these catches of bluefish, rockfish and flounder made for a great time.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga was able to find a couple of keeper flounder in the bay today for this lucky angler on his afternoon 1/2 day trip.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service put this lucky angler on a nice 21″ keeper flounder on today’s trip from a drift in the east channel.

Giovanni sent in this photo of a nice 22″ flounder that he caught yesterday while drifting the north part of the east channel off of Harbor Island.

Snakehead and gar fishing continues to be awesome for shooters on Captain Marc Spagnola’s Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing. The ray action is also picking up during the day so Captain Marc will soon be burning the candle at both ends.