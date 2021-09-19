Huge Red Drum Off the Beach

By Scott Lenox

I’m up in Hardwick Township, NJ celebrating Kristen’s birthday at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco where the original Friday the 13th was filmed back in the day and having a great time. We got to visit a bunch of the filming locations and had a bunch of fun. I sang some folk songs at the fireplace for some folks…..

Lost a quick game of strip Monopoly….

I got stuck at the archery range for a while….

Kristen gave me a splitting headache in the shower cabin….

It was an awesome time and a birthday that we won’t soon forget. Happy Birthday babe!!

When I got back into civilization and my cell phone service came back I was happy to have a couple of fishing reports.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break had a great trip in the ocean this morning when he put his anglers on some fun red drum fishing. Captain Jason put his crew on BIG reds of 46″ and 50″ that were released to fight another day because they were over the 27″ max size.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a nice day in the bay today with some great action at the route 50 bridge. This morning it was a 32″ keeper rockfish and some more releases, and this afternoon it was a bunch more releases and a couple of flounder. Captain Wayne even headed back out this evening to catch himself some dinner.