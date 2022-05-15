In With Sea Bass and Out With Tog

By Scott Lenox

It was a rainy kind of crappy day for most of today and even though the rain stopped and the wind was light, we had to deal with some patchy, dense fog on the Ocean and around Ocean City. I tried to head to the route 50 bridge, but the fog was so thick on the bay I decided not to mess with it and just fished the Thorofare where it was pretty clear. I managed one 17″ flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in white.

Maryland sea bass season opens tomorrow and it will also be the last day of Maryland tautog season until July 1. The wind looks to be light, but we will probably see fog on the ocean again so if you decide to go be careful. If there is fog the best idea is to stay home if you don’t have radar. The sea bass will still be there when the fog clears up.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound took full advantage of his last day of tautog fishing for a while and put his anglers on some very nice fish. Chan had the nicest release at over 17 pounds, Paul released a nice 16 pounder, John caught an 18 pound monkfish, Paul released another nice 13 pounder, Chol released an 11 pounder and they took home some nice eating size fish as well.

Back bay fishing for flounder was surprisingly good today considering the blow that we had last week. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put his guys on three keeper flounder this morning with two 4 pounders included.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had his anglers using Otter Tails, Gulp and minnows with great success and saw 7 nice keepers end up in the box.

